MISSING CHILD: ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Tuscaloosa boy

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WRBL) – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Armani Hutton.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert Tuesday night.

Armani O’Neal Hutton is a 10-year-old black male. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a green camo jacket, carrying a black and white backpack with a reflective strip at 5701 14th Ave East walking down Jug Factory Road towards Highway 82 East at 3:30 pm in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on November 19, 2019.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of

Armani Hutton, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 464-8672 or call 911.