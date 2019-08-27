MISSING CHILD: Search for 3-year-old boy underway in Wetumpka

Law enforcement agencies and volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy in Wetumpka.

Family and friends say child appears to have wandered away from a home Monday, around 7:20PM.

A Facebook post from Hannah Ackerman states, “We need all the help we can get to find our sweet Zachary! He’s been missing for about 45 mins in Wetumpka in the woods somewhere. He was at his moms and ran off in the woods. ANY help will be appreciated.”

Later, Ackerman posted a picture of the child, saying “Please help us find our baby.”

A volunteer says the search is happening near the Tallassee Highway.

News 3 has reached out to nearby law enforcement agencies for details.