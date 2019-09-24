UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found

UPDATE: CPD says Thelma Gunn has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. Officials say Thelma Gunn was last seen around the area of 3rd Avenue on Monday, September 23, 2019.

At the time, Ms. Gunn was wearing white capri pants, beige/white striped shirt, and white New Balance shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5′ 5″ tall, and weighs 150 pounds .

If you have any information on Ms. Gunn’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.