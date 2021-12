COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A five-year-old girl has gone missing early this morning.

Kamarie Holland went missing early Monday morning, the five-year-old was last seen on Bowman Street. Holland was wearing a pink and white shirt, maroon pants with flowers and hearts. Columbus Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Holland.

If you have any information concerning this critically missing person please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth services at 706-653-3449.