Missing mother charged for drugs, endangering her children

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Troopers report that the missing woman from Imler, Alicia Brumbaugh, 31, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possibly other charges.

Brumbaugh reportedly called a family member on Monday, November 11, saying she was with her two children and Edgar Decker, her father-in-law, and asked the family member to call the police.

Troopers were able to find her, Decker, and the two toddlers shortly after news stations put out the report.

IN a stunning turn of events, PSP Indiana report today that Brumbaugh was found to have suspected meth in the Chevy Avalanche that actually belonged to her, not Decker.

Troopers report they have no evidence or reason to believe that Brumbaugh was being held against her will.

Decker was transferred over to the PA Board of Probation and Parole while Brumbaugh was placed in Indiana County Jail.

Both children were safely released to their father.