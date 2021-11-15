MISSING: Opelika Police need your help locating missing 18-year-old

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 18-year-old Tanihja Harris. Harris was last seen on Friday, November 12, entering a dark colored Ford Focus traveling in the direction of Birmingham Highway.



Harris is a black female, approximately 5-foot-1, and weighs 114 pounds. She was wearing a gray beanie, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.



If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Tanihja Harris, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.