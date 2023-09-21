COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked off from a senior care facility on Sept. 6.

Primus McKoy Jr, 56, was reportedly last seen around Illges Corner Food Mart on 1033 Illges Road at about 1 p.m. on Sept 20.

Police say he does not have access to his medication. He may be walking in the Illges, Rigdon, or Macon Road area and frequenting businesses.

McKoy is described as a male who stands at 6″ to 6’2″ and weighs 170lbs. He has brown eyes and black & gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706) 225-3449, or Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345.