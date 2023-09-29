LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – ALEA is searching for a 12-year-old who was last seen on Wednesday and asking for public help to locate him.

According to ALEA, Tamarion Jerimiah McCoy left the area of 28th Avenue SW and has not been spotted since.

ALEA says he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt. McCoy’s direction of travel is unknown at the time.

ALEA describes McCoy as a male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

ALEA urges anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of McCoy to contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-0917.