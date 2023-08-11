ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to Enterprise Police, Camara Marie Marler was last seen at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, at her home in Enterprise, and she was possibly seen thirty minutes later near 846 Lee Street.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, possibly a blue shirt, an anime shirt, or a Batman shirt. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Camara, you are encouraged to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.