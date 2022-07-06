COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help from the public as the search for a man who has been missing since March 28, 2015, continues.

Joel Akridge, 53, was around 5827 Valleybrook Road when he was last seen. Columbus Police say that Akridge is mentally impaired.

According to police, Akridge is a white male who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. Akridge has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black wrestling shirt with a wrestling logo.

Akridge was 53 at the time he went missing — today, he would be 60.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services/Adult Services at (706) 653-3449.