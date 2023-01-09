COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is continuing to search for a missing man last seen in mid-February of 2022.

Harvey Tarver, 65, was last seen around Third Avenue.

Police say Tarver is deaf-mute. His clothing description is unknown.

Tarver is described as a black male who stands at 6’3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

According to police, Tarver walks with a limp and may have a Jamaican accent. He is clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449. Sergeant J. Jackson can be reached at (706) 587-8839.