COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help from the public in finding a man who went missing nearly ten years ago.

Raymond “Paul” Akins, 33, was last seen on Jan. 1, 2013, after he was taken to Marion County. Reports say that Akins was dropped off at the entrance to Elon sub-division around Shanta court, near Miller Road and Milgen Road, on Jan. 7, 2013.

Police say that Akins is a male who stands at five-foot-six and weighs 130 pounds. Akins has blue eyes, brown hair, and multiple tattoos.

Akins was 33 when he was last seen — today, he would be 41.

Anyone with information on Akins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449. Additionally, Sergeant L Zieverink can be reached at (706) 225-4384.