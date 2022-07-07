COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help in locating a man who went missing over four years ago.

Thomas “TJ” Nigro, 31, was last seen around Victory Drive on January 5, 2018. Nigro was last seen wearing a green or blue sweater, gray sweatpants, and sunglasses.

Police say that Nigro is a white male who stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds. Nigro has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Nigro’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.