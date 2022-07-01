COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for further help in finding Ebony Giddens who was last seen on Montclair Drive in Columbus on Mar. 12, 2018.

When Ebony Giddens was last seen, she was 27. Today, she would be 31.

Columbus Police say that Giddens is a black female who stands at 4-foot-9 and weighs 110 pounds. Giddens has brown eyes and black hair.

Giddens’ ex-boyfriend, Malcolm Jackson, is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence after being convicted on assault and stalking charges. The charges stemmed from an incident two days before Gidden’s disappearance when Jackson held a gun to her head.

Anyone with information on Giddens’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police (706) 653-3449, or call Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.