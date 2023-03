COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man by the name of Stanley Tarver, 59.

Police say Tarver is a black male who stands at 6 foot and weighs 300 pounds.

Tarver has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 653-3449. Sgt. Kyle Tuggle can be called at (706) 225-4377 or emailed at ktuggle@columbusga.org.