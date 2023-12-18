COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old last seen on Ridgefield Court and is asking for public help to locate him.

CPD says Barnard was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. at the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, a blue skull cap and black gloves.

Police describe Barnard as a male standing five feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, and that he was diagnosed with Autism.

If anyone has information about Barnard’s possible whereabouts contact 911 or CPD’s Adult and Youth Services at 706-580-9696 or 706-225-4366.