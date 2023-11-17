COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing man and is asking for public help to locate him.

CPD says 73-year-old Oscar Woods was last seen in the area of the 3900 block of Curry Street on Nov. 1 around noon.

Police said they did not know what clothes Woods was last seen wearing, but described him as having grey hair, brown eyes standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 211 pounds with brown eyes.

Woods was also last seen driving his green Kia Soul with GA Tag # DV643I.

Anyone with information about Woods’ possible whereabouts, contact 911 or Detective K. Maymi at 706-225-4173 or the Adult & Youth Services at 706-653-3449.