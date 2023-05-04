COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who went missing on Wednesday, May 3.

Police say Louisous Smith was last seen around 1:40 p.m. near the 700 block of 10th St. in Columbus. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Smith has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, according to CPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 653-3449. Sgt. Kyle Tuggle can also be contacted at (706) 225-4377 or at ktuggle@columbusga.org.