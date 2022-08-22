COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive.

Police say that John Dorsey, 70, stands at five-foot-nine and weighs 150 pounds.

When Dorsey was last seen, he was wearing a long sleeve green shirt, dark grey jeans, turquoise shoes and a tan hat.

According to police, Dorsey was described as having Schizoaffective Disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Youth Department at (706) 653-3449.