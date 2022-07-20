COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.

Harold McBride, 79, went missing sometime between July 19 at 12 a.m. and July 20 at 9 p.m. from the 4500 block of Cusseta Road. McBride was last seen wearing a white & red shirt, blue jeans and black Sketcher shoes.

Columbus Police say that McBride may have dementia and that he is known to wander. McBride previously went missing on July 5, 2022, then was located the next day at building 3560 in Fort Benning, Georgia.

According to police, McBride is a black male who stands at five-foot-seven and weighs 140 pounds. McBride has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on McBride’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Youth Services Unit of the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.