COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who last seen on June 27, 2022.

Robert Whitehead, 73, went missing from the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. Columbus Police say that Whitehead’s clothing description is unknown, but that he may be wearing a Falcon’s NFL cap with black and white shoes.

Police report Whitehead as a black male who stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 146 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Whitehead’s whereabouts is asked to either call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department’s Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.