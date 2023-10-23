UPDATE 10/24/23 11:56 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Powell returned home. Police say he was found to be in good health.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old male who was last seen Monday around 2 p.m.

Police say Amir Powell went missing from the area of Cusseta Road and Fort Benning Road.

Powell was last seen wearing dark jeans, a gray hoodie, black Air Force One shoes, and a knitted red and black mask. He was carrying a brown bookbag with dollar signs on it.

Police describe Powell as a black male who stands at 5’3″ and weighs 125lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair with short twists.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. The Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Services Unit can be reached at 706-653-3449, or you can call Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.