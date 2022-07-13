COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who went missing on July 13, 2022, at around 10 a.m.

Police say that Layla Tant was reported missing from the 800th block of Stafford Court.

Tant is reported as a white female who stands at five-foot-five and weighs 120 pounds. Tant has blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to Columbus Police, it is unknown what Tant was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Tant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.