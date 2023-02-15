COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Richard Wilson, 36, was last seen in the 3100 block of Waddell Drive on Jan. 18, 2023. Wilson was wearing a green jacket, black pants and a red and white striped shirt.

Wilson sometimes goes by the name “Scotty.” According to police, Wilson’s caregiver says he has mental issues.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adult & Youth Services of the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.