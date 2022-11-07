COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Thursday, Nov. 3.

William Hendley, 32, went missing from the 2000 block of 16th Ave., sometime between 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hendley was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and light blue jeans.

Police say Hendley is a white male who stands at 6’1″ and weighs 210 lbs. Hendley has red/auburn hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Youth and Adult Services Unit of the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3449.