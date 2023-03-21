COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Gracie Cureton’s last known location was around the 4800 block of 20th Ave. on March 17. It’s currently unknown what time she was last seen or what she was wearing.

Cureton is described as a white female standing at 5’7″ and weighing 115 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department’s Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.