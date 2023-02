COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman who authorities say has suicidal ideations.

Danisha Lene Abdulai, 30, lives in the Willis Street area. Abdulai may be driving a blue Nissan SUV or an Infiniti.

Police describe Abdulai as a black female who stands at 5’5″ and weighs 280 lbs. Abdulai may be wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants and purple headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.