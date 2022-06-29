COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for around a year and a half.

Forest Clayton-Pate Preston, 51, was last seen near the 8000 block of Warm Springs Rd in Columbus on Jan. 7, 2021.

Police say Preston is a male who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds. Preston has blue eyes, blonde hair, and typically goes by Clay.

Anyone with information on Preston’s whereabouts is asked to 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.