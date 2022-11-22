COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help in locating missing 22-year-old Mystakel Prince.

According to Columbus Police, Prince’s last know location was near the 3100 block of 11th Ave. at 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Police report that Prince has also made statements about self-harm.

Authorities describe Prince as a black male, standing 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. Prince was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Columbus Police say Prince drives a silver 2010 Ford Crown Victoria with a paper tag with the letters “JTOS.”

If anyone has information about the possible whereabouts of Prince, call the Columbus 911 Center or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.