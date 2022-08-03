UPDATE 8/3/2022 9:40 p.m.: Ann Jones has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ann Jones.

According to police, Jones “has dementia, respiratory problems and may have difficulty walking.”

Police say Jones, age 70, was last seen on Aug. 3, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., in the 5600 block of Hodges Drive.

When Jones was last seen, she was wearing a green dress. She is 4’11” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ann Jones should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-649-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.