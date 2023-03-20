COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus woman has been missing for five years and her family members are still waiting for word on her condition.

According to the Columbus Police, Erin June Collier was last seen on March 20, 2018, in the Benning Hill area of Columbus. She was 41 at the time. She has green eyes and tattoos on her right wrist and upper right back.

The search for Erin continues and her family is still hopeful. WRBL reporter Hannah James talked to Erin’s sister Sarah Kemp last year. She said her family had done everything they could do to try and find her.

“I just want her home. She was a firecracker. She was tough, she was very funny. She loved her family big. She was a very proud aunt. She’s a beautiful person all the way around,” Kemp said.

On Monday, March 20, Erin’s sister is holding a “Gathering for the Missing.” The meeting is being held downtown on the walking bridge at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Service Unit at 706-653-3449.