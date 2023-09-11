COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help to locate a critically missing man.

According to CPD, 49-year-old Kedar Johnson was last seen with Madeline Thurmond in a white Cadillac Escalade with Georgia tag # XSQ989 near the Peachtree Mall on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Police describe Johnson as a male with black hair, and brown eyes, standing five feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, and that he has diminished mental capacity, “like that of an 8-year-old.”

CPD says Johnson was last seen wearing a navy blue Atlanta Braves shirt and blue shirt.

If anyone has information about Johnson’s possible whereabouts contact CPD by calling 911, the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-225-3449 or Detective McFarland at 706-580-9696.