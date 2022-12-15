COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is requesting public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old Patrice Leah.

According to police, she was last seen on Nov. 13, and says Leah frequently travels near the Lawyers Lane area.

Authorities describe Leah as a black female with black hair, and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds.

If anyone has information about the possible whereabouts of Leah, contact the Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.