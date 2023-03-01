COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen and is asking for public assistance to locate her.

Columbus Police says 14-year-old Taylor Brown was last seen in February 2023 near the 3700 block of Caspian Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

Police describe Brown as a black female standing five foot three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about the possible whereabouts of Brown, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.