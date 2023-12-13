COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is searching for a critically missing 19-year-old and is requesting public help to locate him.

According CPD, Jacob Barnard was last seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. at the 4200 block of Ridgefield Court in Columbus.

Barnard was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. Police describe Barnard as a male standing six feet three inches tall, weighing around 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. CPD says that Barnard also suffers from Autism.

If anyone has information about Barnard’s possible whereabouts contact 911 or CPD’s Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449.