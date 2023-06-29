COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is searching for a critically missing older woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and is asking the public to help locate her.

CPD says 89-year-old Violet McKinley was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at her residence located at 7961 Jenkins Rd.

At the time of her disappearance, McKinley wore a white shirt and black pants. Police say that McKinley suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Before her disappearance, she mentioned traveling home to Florida, and CPD believes she may have left in her 2011 cream-colored Cadillac CTS luxury vehicle with the Florida tag number ZC48N.

CPD describes McKinely as a white female standing four foot six inches tall with a short white hairstyle.

If anyone has information regarding the possible whereabouts of McKinley, contact the Columbus Police by calling 911 or the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-649-3449.