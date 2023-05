COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and is asking for public help to locate him.

According to CPD, 35-year-old Cordale McKissic went missing near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard between 7 p.m. on May 6 and 9 a.m. Sunday.

If anyone has information about McKissic’s possible whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or 706-563-3449.