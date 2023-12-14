COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is searching for a missing juvenile and is asking for public help to locate him.

CPD says 14-year-old Amir Powell was last seen in the area of Cusseta Road and Fort Benning Road on Thursday around 5:25 p.m.

Powell was last seen wearing black dri-fit Nike pants, a black Nike hoodie, black Air Force 1 shoes, and a knit red and black ski mask.

Police describe Powell as a male standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with short twists and that he has “suicidal ideations.”

Anyone with information about Powell’s possible whereabouts, contact 911, CPD’s Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449, or Detective J. Copeland at 706-604-5853.