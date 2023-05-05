COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police is searching for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate her.

According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), 11-year-old Kelsea Fontenot was last seen on Friday around 4:50 p.m. near the 5700 block of Stoneridge Drive.

Police say Fontenot was last seen wearing a purple and white shirt, blue jeans, and purple sneakers.

Law enforcement describes Fontenot as a black female standing 5 foot 2 inches tall with brown eyes, and she wears glasses.

If anyone has information about Fontenot’s whereabouts, contact the CPD’s Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zievering at 706-326-6662.