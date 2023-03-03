COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is looking for a missing man and is asking the public to help locate him.

According to Columbus Police, 38-year-old Mark Anthony Hercules was last seen on Wednesday on I-85 near Williams Road wearing a black t-shirt, tan jeans, and black and white Jordan shoes.

CPD says Hercules’ family reports that he is “having mental issues.” Police describe Hercules as a male standing five foot 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information about the possible whereabouts of Hercules, contact the Columbus Police Department’s 911 Center or Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.