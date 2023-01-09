COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is looking for a missing man and is asking for public assistance to locate him.

Justin Payne, 41, was last seen on Sunday in the 1100 block of 15th St. in Columbus, Georgia.

Authorities describe Payne as a white male standing six feet tall, weighing 140 lb, and having blue eyes.

According to the police department, Payne has ‘violent tendencies.’

If anyone has information concerning Payne’s possible whereabouts, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.