COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen and is asking for public assistance to help locate him.

CPD says 17-year-old Donald Bitten was last seen on Wednesday around 3 p.m. walking away from his residence at 2000 Cusseta Rd. in Columbus.

Bitten was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and red and black shoes.

Police describe Bitten as a male weighing 120 pounds, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about Bitten’s possible whereabouts is encouraged by CPD to contact 911 or CPD’s Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-587-8839.