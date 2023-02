COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is looking for a missing teen and is asking for public assistance to locate her.

According to CPD, 15-year-old Ja’Miyah Franklin was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday near Singer Drive. At the time of her disappearance, Columbus Police say Franklin, wore a black sweatsuit and an orange bonnet.

If anyone has information regarding the possible whereabouts of Franklin, call 911.