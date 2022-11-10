UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area.

Police say Bass left the area in a silver 2017 Cadillac Escalade with the Georgia tag number of XIU 632.

Bass is described as standing at 5’8″ and weighing 175 pounds. She has brown eyes with black and gray hair.

Bass was last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans with black and white sneakers. She was carrying a tan purse.

Police say Bass has health problems and signs of dementia. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449. Sergeant L. Zieverink can be reached at 706-326-6662.