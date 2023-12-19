COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a critically missing man who reportedly has a traumatic brain injury.

Police say Mike Gray, 66, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 18 at about 11 a.m. in the 6900 block of Antler Drive — around five or so minutes away from Columbus Park Crossing.

Gray was wearing a black jacket, a gray baseball cap and black sweatpants. You can see his clothing in the photo below:

Photo provided by CPD

Gray stands at 6’0″ and weighs 208lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

According to Columbus police, Gray does have a traumatic brain injury and memory loss.

Anyone with information on critically missing man Mike Gray is asked to call either 911 or Sgt. Zieverink at (706) 326-6662.