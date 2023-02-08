FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County that they say might be in “extreme danger.”

Ella Grace Woodall was last seen in Fyffe at her home on Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency said the teen could be in danger as she may be in the company of Christian Will Hollis, a black male.

Hollies is 6’4, 160 lbs, and is considered extremely dangerous due to a “known history of violence.”

Hollis (DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency) Woodall (DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency)

Authorities said they do not know if Hollis is armed.

The pair could be traveling in a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with tag number YKD064.

If you see Ella Woodall or Hollis, authorities are asking that you call 911 immediately. If you think you have information on the whereabouts of either, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.