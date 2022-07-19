TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to search for a woman who was last seen in 2019.

Stacey Lynn Martin, 27, went missing from Taylor County on Feb. 18, 2019. According to investigators, Martin is believed to have left on her own with no suspicion of foul-play.

Investigators say that Martin is a white female who stands at five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds. Martin has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 862-5444 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s tip-line at 1-800-597-8477.