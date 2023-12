HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is searching for a woman and is asking for public help to locate anyone who may know her.

Hogansville Police say Dorthy Holcombe may be missing and that she was last seen near the area of Mountville Hogansville Road.

Anyone who knows Holcombe is encouraged by Hogansville Police to contact the department at 706-637-6648.