LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

According to police, Anthony Holmes was last seen on Oct. 3, around Bacon Street.

Police say Holmes was last wearing a white shirt, black gym shorts and red/white/blue Crocs. Holmes is around 5’3″ and 140lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brooks at (706) 883-2648 or Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.