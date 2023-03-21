LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing man and is asking for public aid to locate him.

LaGrange Police is looking for missing 54-year-old Timothy Waddell. Police say Waddell was last seen on March 17 around 3 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 828 North Greenwood Street in LaGrange, Georgia.

Authorities describe Waddell as a male standing five foot eight inches tall and weighing around 155 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the possible whereabouts of Waddell, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or by calling 911.